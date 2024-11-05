Juju Murray Makes Statement in Ole Miss Rebels' Dominant Season Opener
The Ole Miss Rebels season started with a bang on Monday with a dominant victory over Long Island behind senior point guard Jaylen "Juju" Murray's career night.
Murray came out firing early, helping Ole Miss jump out to a 44-27 lead at halftime. With about 10:50 left in the first half, Murray gained his 1,000th career point, becoming the sixth active player in the 1,000-point club at Ole Miss.
"It's a blessing," Murray said postgame. "I'm glad I got my 1,000th point with Coach Beard because it's like I always say, he believed in me since the first time I spoke to him."
This also is a positive sign for the culture Beard is building with the team as Murray and Beard are both in their second season with the team.
Murray finished the game with his second highest collegiate scoring night with 24 points, three boards, two assists and a block. He also set the tone for the team's shooting percentage as well, going 7-of-10 from the field (his highest single-game shooting percentage as a Rebel), 5-of-8 from behind the arc (tying a career high) and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
Starting the season strong, Murray along with the rest of the team look to continue their tear into Friday's matchup against Grambling State at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.