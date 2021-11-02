Ole Miss and Kermit Davis Agree to Contract Extension

Vice-Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced that Kermit Davis has agreed to a four-year contract extension as he is about to begin his fourth season with the Rebels.

"Starting with his first season when he was SEC Coach of the Year, Coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss Basketball," said Carter. "He strives for excellence in all areas throughout his program, and his players and coaching staff are great representatives of Ole Miss on and off the court. Recruiting has never been better as he has signed some of the top prospects in school history. We're excited to see the team continue to rise under his guidance, competing for SEC championships and making runs in the NCAA Tournament."

In his first season as head coach, Ole Miss was projected to finish last in the SEC going into the season. The Rebels however exceeded expectations and finished sixth in the SEC and made it to the NCAA Tournament. Davis earned SEC Coach of the Year honors for his accomplishments.

Ole Miss just missed out on making the tournament last season. Behind a dominant defense, the Rebels won 10 of their last 13 games and earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT.



"Every morning I get up, I am so honored to be the basketball coach at Ole Miss," said Davis. "Betty and I love everything connected to this great university and community. I'm very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year's team."

Davis has also been busy on the recruitment side of things. In the last two years, Davis has signed the two highest-ranked recruits in program history. Matthew Murrell was a part of the 2020 class while 2021 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin decided to stay close to home and sign with Ole Miss. Ruffin is also the first McDonald's All-American to sign with Ole Miss out of high school.

The 2021-22 season begins this week for Kermit and the Rebels as they host Trevecca for an exhibition game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on November 5. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and admission is free. The regular season will begin next week on November 9 when Ole Miss hosts New Orleans.

