Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Hosts Alcorn State to Begin Men's Basketball Season

The Rebels and Braves will do battle at the SJB Pavilion on Monday night.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels football team may be in the midst of a successful start to their 2022 season, but the men’s basketball team is hoping to rebound from a subpar campaign when it opens its season on Monday night.

The Rebels will tip off their season against the Alcorn State Braves out of Lorman, Miss., on Monday with a new-look roster. This game marks the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs on the hardwood in a series that began with a neutral site meeting in Jackson, Miss., in 1985. Ole Miss is a perfect 4-0 all-time against the Braves.

Tip-off between the Rebels and Braves is set for 8 p.m. CT on Monday night. Follow along below for live updates.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

0000157_110122_West Ga_MBB_0001769
Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Hosts Alcorn State to Begin Men's Basketball Season

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on October 17th, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics
Football

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Time Set

By Ben King
Ole Miss military helmet American flag
Recruiting

Rebel DB Target Back on the Market

By The Grove Report Staff
0000157_110122_West Ga_MBB_0001769
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Opens Season vs. Alcorn State

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss Baseball National Champions 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Release Date For 'Belief' Documentary on National Title Run

By Ben King
USATSI_19326377
Football

Ole Miss Holds Steady in AP Top 25 Following Bye Week

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss basketball
Basketball

Ole Miss Forward Myles Burns 'Extremely Confident' His Skills Will Translate to the SEC

By Ben King
Ole Miss Men's Basketball 5
Football

‘The Grind is Different in the SEC’: Ole Miss Rebels’ Forward Theo Akwuba Emphasizes Daily Competitiveness

By Adam Rapier