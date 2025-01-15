LOOK: Ole Miss Stars Sounds Off Following Historic Win Over Alabama
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels were able to come away with a historic win on Tuesday night over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, marking the program's first-ever road win over an AP Top 5 team.
One of the stars from the game was Rebel guard Sean Pedulla who scored 12 points, making him one of five Ole Miss players to reach double digits. Following the win, Pedulla took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post about the game, and he added his own caption in the process.
"If you want it. Take it. Period."
You can view the post below.
That was followed by a similar post from forward Malik Dia who once again led the team in scoring on Tuesday night with 23 points. Dia has been a ferocious factor for the Rebels during SEC play, making his presence felt down low and providing a key boost on both offense and defense.
Ole Miss is now 15-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play, making them one of two remaining league teams who have yet to drop an SEC game (No. 1 Auburn). The Rebels also limited the red-hot Alabama offense in this game, a unit that was averaging a national-best 91.1 PPG entering Tuesday night.
The focus for Ole Miss now shifts to another stiff road conference test, but it won't have to go far for this one. The Rebels are set to take on in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville in a 5 p.m. CT tip-off.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.