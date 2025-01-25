The Grove Report

LOOK: Ole Miss Women's Basketball to Wear Throwback Uniforms vs. Texas

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to wear some throwback uniforms against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Ole Miss women's basketball is set to wear these throwback uniforms on Sunday against Texas.
The Ole Miss Rebels face a stiff test at home on Sunday afternoon when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns, and they will be taking the floor in style.

The women's basketball team announced on Friday that it will be wearing special throwback uniforms on Sunday as it honors the 50th year of the program in Oxford. You can view the uniform reveal below.

This jersey design stems from the Rebels' uniforms of the 1980s, and according to a press release from Ole Miss, players and coaches from every decade of the program will be in attendance on Sunday, including members of the first Elite Eight team in program history.

Ole Miss has won back-to-back SEC games ahead of its date against the No. 7 Longhorns, taking down Florida and Mississippi State over the last week. The Rebels now hold an overall record of 13-5 and 4-2 in SEC play, and Texas enters with a 19-2 overall record and a mark of 5-1 in the conference.

Tip-off on Sunday is set for 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

