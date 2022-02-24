Skip to main content
Ole Miss' Shakira Austin and Jarkel Joiner Named Finalists For Gillom and Howell Trophies

The senior leaders of Ole Miss men's and women's basketball are finalists for the best basketball players in Mississippi.
The Ole Miss finalists for the Gillom and Howell trophies have been announced by Ole Miss Athletics on Twitter.

Ole Miss men's basketball guard Jarkel Joiner and Ole Miss women's basketball center Shakira Austin were named finalists on Thursday morning.

Austin won the Gillom Trophy last year and is a finalist this season after surpassing 1,000 career rebounds. The senior out of Fredericksburg, Va., is now one of seven active Division 1 players with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. 

Austin leads the Rebels in scoring with 14.6 points per game, and her best game of the season so far was against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, Jan. 9. Austin recorded a season-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and one block in a loss to Tennessee. 

Austin is a finalist for the Gillom Trophy along with Holliday of Jackson State's Ameshya Williams and Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes. The Gillom Trophy, named for Ole Miss all-time leading scorer and rebounder Peggy Gillom, is presented annually to the best women's college basketball player in the state of Mississippi.

Joiner is a finalist for the Howell Trophy after leading the Rebels in scoring with 14.5 points per game despite missing 10 games due to injury or sickness. The Oxford, Miss., native also leads the Rebels in free throws, shooting 81.5 percent from the charity stripe. 

Joiner's best game of the season came against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Feb. 9. The senior guard scored a career-high 33 points in a tough loss to Alabama. 

The finalists for the Howell Trophy include Joiner, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, and Southern Miss' Tyler Stevenson. The Howell Trophy, named after two-time All-American Bailey Howell, is presented annually to the best men’s college basketball player in the state of Mississippi

The winners will be announced at a luncheon held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. CT on Monday, March 7.

