SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Basketball Adds Two Games, Including Jackson State, to Schedule

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss men's basketball team has added a pair of games to its 2020-21 slate, rescheduling a pair of matchups originally set for Thanksgiving week. The Rebels plan to play Jackson State (Dec. 10) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 14) as part of their early non-conference schedule.

Ole Miss looks to begin the season against in-state foe Jackson State in The Pavilion (Dec. 10). The Tigers are led by former Ole Miss assistant coach Wayne Brent, who helped guide the Rebels to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his time in Oxford. Tipoff time is still to be determined depending on TV designation.

The Rebels continue their season-opening homestand against UNCW on December 12 (4 p.m. CT) as part of a doubleheader with the Ole Miss women's basketball team. Two days later (Dec. 14), the men's squad hosts Central Arkansas coached by Ole Miss alum Anthony Boone. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Jackson State were scheduled to begin the season in Oxford, competing in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27). However, the tournament was canceled after the Rebels had to pause team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. Ole Miss can resume team activities beginning December 7.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

November Recruiting Wrap: Looking at the Ole Miss Class with Signing Day Looming

Nate Gabler

Newcomers Thrive in Ole Miss' Season Opening Domination Of McNeese State

After 271 days of no competition and another small delay following a cancellation last week, a revamped Ole Miss women’s basketball roster put on a show in a dominant 99-44 win over McNeese State on Monday night.

Nate Gabler

Will Ole Miss Flip This Monstrous, Canadian Offensive Line Recruit?

Lane Kiffin and Co. are looking to add a luge piece to their offensive line in the recruiting class of 2021. Literally, huge. Can Ole Miss flip Albert Reese from Rutgers?

Nate Gabler

A Look Back: Highlights From Ole Miss' 2020 Egg Bowl Victory

The Golden Egg is back in Oxford, where Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says it belongs. See here for the biggest moments from Saturday's game.

Nate Gabler

What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Ole Miss may be closing in on their quarterback for the recruiting Class of 2021. The Rebels are hot in the trail for quarterback Luke Altmyer, who could be flipping to Ole Miss any day now. What would he add to the Ole Miss class?

Nate Gabler

Egg Bowl: How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State this Saturday afternoon in the 117th playing of the Egg Bowl. Here's how to watch the Egg Bowl.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Pulls Away Late in Egg Bowl Win, Matt Corral Posts a Quiet 385 Yards

Ole Miss pulled away late from the visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs in Saturday's Egg Bowl, winning by a final score of (final score). It was the first Ole Miss win in the series since 2017, but the Rebels extend their all-time series lead to 63–48–6.

Nate Gabler

Elijah Moore Breaks A.J. Brown's Ole Miss Receptions Record in Egg Bowl Win

Elijah Moore has officially put together the best receiving season in Ole Miss football history.

Nate Gabler

Live Updates: Ole Miss Goes for .500 in the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss can get to .500. But honestly, who cares – Ole Miss could beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2017.

Nate Gabler

Everything You Need to Know Going Into the 2020 Egg Bowl

So you thought the Egg Bowl was Thanksgiving Day and were thoroughly disappointed to not have an excuse to escape from your crazy uncle's political conversations? You probably missed a bit more than that as well.

Nate Gabler