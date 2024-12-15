Ole Miss Basketball Coach Chris Beard Earns 200th Career Division I Win
The Ole Miss Rebels continued their hot start to the season, defeating Southern Miss 77-46 on Saturday night. Capping off the day's dominating performance was head coach Chris Beard’s 200th career Division I win.
Beard is in his second season as the Rebels head coach, and with Saturday’s win, that moves Ole Miss' record to 29-13 in his tenure.
Beard has a storied coaching history dating back to the 2015 season when he gained his first major coaching job for Little Rock for one season, leading them to a 30-5 record. During that season, he took home the Sun Belt Conference Championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
This earned Beard an offer to move to the Big 12 at Texas Tech where he stayed from 2016 through 2021, appearing in three NCAA Tournaments in five seasons, holding an overall record of 112-55 with his best season ending at 31-7 in 2019-2020.
Beard then moved on from the Red Raiders and went to instate Big 12 rival Texas.
He only coached 42 games for the Longhorns, but in his short time, he tallied up 29 wins.
Beard is now in his second season in Oxford and has continued to add to his impressive resume. Beard's 200th win is just one of his many accomplishments, but his current focus is getting Ole Miss back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
His Rebels will take the floor again on Tuesday night when they face Southern at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.