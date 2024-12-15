Ole Miss Basketball Cruises Past Southern Miss 77-46 in Biloxi
Ole Miss basketball was back in action this week, taking down in-state foe Southern Miss 77-46 in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday.
The Rebels never trailed and would take a 10-point lead into the half. Ole Miss used a big second half to fully put the Golden Eagles away, securing a 31-point victory.
As a team, the Rebels shot 44.8 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from three-point range, and 60 percent from the free throw line. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels in scoring with 18 points, followed by Jaylen Murray with 14, and Jaemyn Brakefield with 10.
The Golden Eagles shot 32.7 percent from the floor, 17.4 percent from three-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free throw line. Denijay Harris lead the Golden Eagles in scoring with 16 points.
The Rebels continue to build on their momentum, and winning their third straight game by over 20 points is a fantastic way to do it. Never surrendering the lead while missing star guard Matthew Murrell is also a major victory for the Rebels, especially coming off of a one week hiatus.
The Rebels are back in action on Tuesday night against Southern at the SJB Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.