Ole Miss Cruises Past Charleston Southern 93-68

The Rebels had no trouble in their second contest of the season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss dominated Charleston Southern on Friday night at the SJB Pavilion to the tune of a 93-68 final score.

The Rebels shot over 50 percent from the field, helped in large part by the continued emergence of Austin Crowley as a reliable scorer from the guard position. Crowley had 11 points on the evening, and his guard counterpart, Jarkel Joiner, dropped 24 points, good for a team-high. Crowley and Joiner also combined for 16 assists.

In the rebounding department, the Rebels felt the most impact from grad transfer Nysier Brooks. Brooks also went 1-of-2 from the field, good for two points. Although Brooks is touted primarily as a defensive presence inside, he will likely be called on during the season on the offensive side of the ball as well for Kermit Davis' squad.

Ole Miss now sits at 2-0 on the year with home wins over New Orleans and Charleston Southern, but the tale of the tape hasn't been perfect. The Rebels turned the ball over seven times against the Buccaneers in the first half and struggled to find consistent points outside of Crowley and Joiner. Still, the Rebels came alive from the field in the second half and have yet to suffer a loss with a date at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic on the horizon.

Speaking of the Charleston Classic, the Rebels' next game will be there on Thursday against Marquette. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.

