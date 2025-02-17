Ole Miss Basketball Falls 5 Spots in Latest AP Poll
Ole Miss basketball is coming off an interesting week.
The Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) split their games, winning a tough one over South Carolina 72-68 on the road this past Wednesday, and falling flat 81-71 to rival and then-No. 22 Mississippi State this past Saturday.
The Rebels fell five spots from No. 19 to No. 24 in this week's AP Top 25 and are one of nine SEC teams (marked in bold) in the rankings. You can view the full list below.
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Florida Gators
3. Duke Blue Devils
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Houston Cougars
6. Tennessee Volunteers
7. Texas A&M Aggies
8. Iowa State Cyclones
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. St. John's Red Storm
11. Wisconsin Badgers
12. Michigan Wolverines
13. Purdue Boilermakers
14. Michigan State Spartans
15. Missouri Tigers
16. Marquette Golden Eagles
17. Kentucky Wildcats
18. Clemson Tigers
19. Arizona Wildcats
20. Maryland Terrapins
21. Mississippi State Bulldogs
22. Memphis Tigers
23. Kansas Jayhawks
24. Ole Miss Rebels
25. Louisville Cardinals
The Rebels have a tough conclusion to the regular season with games against three top-10 teams, two of which are on the road. The Rebels will need to finish strong to help solidify a case for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss travels to Nashville this coming Saturday to take on Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
