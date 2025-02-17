The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Falls 5 Spots in Latest AP Poll

The Rebels fell in this week's AP Poll following Saturday's loss to Mississippi State.

Feb 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) dribbles as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Riley Kugel (2) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss basketball is coming off an interesting week.

The Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) split their games, winning a tough one over South Carolina 72-68 on the road this past Wednesday, and falling flat 81-71 to rival and then-No. 22 Mississippi State this past Saturday.

The Rebels fell five spots from No. 19 to No. 24 in this week's AP Top 25 and are one of nine SEC teams (marked in bold) in the rankings. You can view the full list below.

1. Auburn Tigers

2. Florida Gators

3. Duke Blue Devils

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. Houston Cougars

6. Tennessee Volunteers

7. Texas A&M Aggies

8. Iowa State Cyclones

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

10. St. John's Red Storm

11. Wisconsin Badgers

12. Michigan Wolverines

13. Purdue Boilermakers

14. Michigan State Spartans

15. Missouri Tigers

16. Marquette Golden Eagles

17. Kentucky Wildcats

18. Clemson Tigers

19. Arizona Wildcats

20. Maryland Terrapins

21. Mississippi State Bulldogs

22. Memphis Tigers

23. Kansas Jayhawks

24. Ole Miss Rebels

25. Louisville Cardinals

The Rebels have a tough conclusion to the regular season with games against three top-10 teams, two of which are on the road. The Rebels will need to finish strong to help solidify a case for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss travels to Nashville this coming Saturday to take on Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

