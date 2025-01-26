Ole Miss Basketball Falls Flat, Loses to Missouri 77-68
Ole Miss basketball hit the road this weekend to take on No. 22 Missouri and suffered its third-straight loss in SEC play, falling 83-75 at Mizzou Arena.
Despite jumping out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, the Rebels couldn't maintain it, falling behind 38-31 going into the intermission. After multiple rallies, Ole Miss never trailed by less than three points.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 47.4 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from three-point range, and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels in scoring with 14, followed by Malik Dia with 11, and Jaemyn Brakefield with 10.
Missouri shot 44.7 percent from the floor, 43.5 percent from three-point range, and 64 percent from the free-throw line. Tamar Bates led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points followed by Caleb Grill with 18.
The Rebels were simply out-rebounded and out-shot from three-point range on Saturday night. Ole Miss was out-rebounded 11-4 on the offensive side, and were out-shot from three-point range by over 15%. While bad shooting nights happen, being out-rebounded can't be overcome.
With this loss, the Rebels drop their third-straight game in SEC play, falling to 4-3 overall, tied for fifth alongside Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. The Rebels will have to bounce back in a big way this Wednesday against Texas if they want to regain some positive momentum that has been essentially lost over the last week.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.