Ole Miss Basketball, Grove Collective Raise Massive Payday in Win Over LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a hot start to SEC play, holding a 3-0 record after a home win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The final score wasn't the only win the Rebels gained that night, however, as The Grove Collective NIL initiative also earned a big payday.
According to Ole Miss Athletics, local bar Funkys partnered with The Grove Collective to donate $1 for every fan in attendance at Saturday's game. Since the contest drew 9,406 fans, the collective earned a donation of $9,406 during a crucial SEC win.
You can view the collective's announcement below.
Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard was also pleased with the crowd turnout and spoke about its impact after the win.
"We're very thankful for the attendance tonight," Beard said. "All of our students aren't back, but many of our students came back early to go to this game, so we're very appreciative. Also with the weather the last couple of days, we've had a lot of our season ticket holders come in from outside of Oxford, so thank you.
"Almost capacity crowd. Exciting to think about what we're building here, especially when the students get back for our next home game. Funkys did a promotion with The Grove Collective where they're going to give $1 for every person who came to the game, so thank you to that business and The Grove Collective for setting that up."
The Rebels are set to hit the road for their next contest that comes on Tuesday night against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off in Tuscaloosa is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.