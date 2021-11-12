Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Charleston Southern

    The Rebels are looking to improve to 2-0 on the year with a win on Friday night.
    Ole Miss men's basketball started its season on a winning note on Tuesday night, knocking off New Orleans 82-61, and it will look to close out its current home stand with a win over Charleston Southern on Friday.

    Austin Crowley had a potential breakout game in Tuesday's win for the Rebels, leading the team with 13 points and going 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Oxford-native Jarkel Joiner was second on the team with 12 points.

    Ole Miss is looking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season which was head coach Kermit Davis' first year in Oxford. Following Friday's game against Charleston Southern, Ole Miss will travel to Charleston to participate in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. It will open its action in that invitational against Marquette on Thursday. 

    Last season, Ole Miss started the season 4-0 before falling on the road at Dayton. The Rebels would eventually be eliminated in the first round of the NIT in the postseason.

    Here is how to watch Ole Miss' matchup against Charleston Southern on Friday night.

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

    Current records: Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Charleston Southern (1-0)

    Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. CT

    Where: The SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network+/ESPN+

    Radio: 93.7 FM, SuperTalk Mississippi

    Gambling Odds (via SI Sportsbook):

    Money Line: Ole Miss -2500, Charleston Southern +1100

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss -24, Charleston Southern +24

    Over/Under: 134.5

