Ole Miss Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to Texas A&M, Drops Second-Straight Game
No. 16 Ole Miss basketball fell to No. 13 Texas A&M in the SJB Pavilion Wednesday night, losing its second-straight game.
The Rebels took a 33-26 advantage into the intermission, but multiple fierce rallies from the Aggies wore the deficit down. Ole Miss never trailed, or surrendered a tie, leading the game until the 13 second mark when Manny Obaskei made a go-ahead three-pointer
As a team, Ole Miss shot 38.1% from the floor, 31.3% from three-point range, and 75% from the free-throw line. Sean Pedulla lead the Rebels in scoring with 16 points, followed by Jaylen Murray and Malik Dia with 12 each.
Texas A&M shot 38.7% from the floor, 28.6% from three-point range, and 77.8% from the free-throw line. Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies in scoring with 14, followed by Manny Obaskei with 12 and Payne Pharrel with 10
The Rebels have now lost two-straight and fall to 4-2 in SEC play. Texas A&M out-rebounded Ole Miss 48-31, with the Rebels scoring four second-chance points compared to the Aggies' 13.
Ole Miss also ran into trouble with the shot clock, a problem not faced before tonight. The Rebels came within five seconds of the clock multiple times, and were called for shot clock violations at different points throughout the game.
The Rebels return to action this Saturday against Missouri in Columbia. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.