Ole Miss Basketball Brings in Three Athletes on National Signing Day

Ole Miss has added a big man and a guard in its current recruiting cycle.

Malique Ewin, a center out of Georgia, Robert Cowherd, a guard out of California, were officially added to the Rebel class on National Signing Day. Ewin committed to Ole Miss on Oct. 12, and he has garnered a good bit of praise for his skills in the paint during his high school career.

Ewin, who is 6-foot-10, averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a high school junior.

After Ole Miss announced its signing of Ewin, the Ole Miss basketball twitter account released a quote from head coach Kermit Davis.

"We watched Malique, and what we loved was his size and his skill. He can drive it, he can make a three, he can really pass it. He's got real good footwork around the post, and I think he'll be a guy that I'm sure will be in the conversation for Mr. Basketball in Georgia."

The Rebels also announced the official signing of Robert Cowherd on Wednesday. The Ole Miss head coach also sounded off about his new guard on Wednesday.

"Robert is one of the toughest guys in the class of '22. He's an elite shooter, he can really shoot it from three. He's got great size at 6-5, and he's really tough. He's one of those guys you go watch in practice and in games, and he's the first on the floor. He understands basketball, he has a good IQ and comes from an unbelievable family. He's playing for a really good team in California, and we think Robert will have a great year."

Ole Miss opened its 2021-22 season with a win on Tuesday night over New Orleans by a final score of 82-61. You can read a recap of Tuesday's action here, and the Rebels are back home on Friday to host Charleston Southern. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.

UPDATE: Late last night, Ole Miss announced the signing of T.J. Caldwell out of Texas.

