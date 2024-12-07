Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Scouting Report: Lindenwood Lions
Ole Miss basketball is back in action this Saturday following a dominant win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Rebels are set to play the Lindenwood Lions at 7 p.m. CT in the SJB Pavilion. But who exactly are the Lions?
Lindenwood is located in St. Charles, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. The Lions were a NAIA and Division II school before making the jump to Division I in 2022 as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Since joining the conference, the Lions are a combined 20-43 and 9-27 in OVC play.
Now in their third season of Division I play, the Lions are 3-5 on the season, a much stronger start than in years past. Senior guard Markeith Browning leads the Lions in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game, followed by junior guard Anias Futrell with 12.1 points per game, and freshman guard Jadis Jones with 11.9 points per game.
Lindenwood is a guard-focused team, with four guards and a big man running the floor. Locking up the perimeter and forcing the ball inside will be crucial for a Rebel victory.
While the Lions may not look the strongest on paper, they are a rapidly-improving program as they adjust to D1 play. This game will be a test for both sides as Ole Miss needs to keep its positive momentum going and not overlook a seemingly-lesser opponent.
The game on Saturday will be televised on SEC Network+.