Ole Miss Basketball Pulls Away From Southern, Wins Fourth Straight
Ole Miss basketball continued its winning momentum on Tuesday, beating Southern 74-61 and earning its fourth straight victory.
The Jaguars never led in the game, but trailed by as little as seven and faced a deficit of nine at halftime. But as has been the case all season, the Rebels put the game away in the second half, leading by as much as 24.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 41.5 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three-point range, and 69 percent from the free throw line. Jaylen Murray led the Rebels in scoring with 18 points, followed Jaemyn Brakefield with 15, and Dre Davis with 14.
The Jaguars shot 37.9 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from three-point range, and 55.6 percent from the free throw line. Derrick Tezeno lead the Jaguars in scoring with 11 points, followed by Jordan Johnson with nine.
Ole Miss turned the ball over 17 times in the win compared to Southern's mark of 18. The Rebels were able to score 22 points off of Jaguar turnovers on Tuesday night.
Ole Miss once again proved the mantra "It's not how you start, but how you finish" true. Despite a nine-point lead at the intermission, the Rebels once again dominated the second half, and the momentum of Saturday's victory over Southern Miss still seems to be in effect, despite not putting the Jaguars away early.
The Rebels are back in action on Saturday night against Queens in the SJB Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.