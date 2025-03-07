Ole Miss Basketball Receives Boosted NCAA Tournament Projection After Tennessee Win
The Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off a huge win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers earlier this week, and thanks to the upset, they have received a boost in recent NCAA Tournament projections.
Ole Miss (21-9, 10-7 SEC) has moved up to a 7 seed in the West (San Francisco) portion of the tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest installment of bracketology on ESPN. This is up from an 8-seed projection that the Rebels had earlier in the week, and they would be joined in Wichita by 2-seed Texas Tech, 10-seed Utah State and 15-seed Bryant.
Overall, the Rebels are one of 12 SEC teams included in Friday's projections, the most of any conference. The Big Ten comes in second with 10 teams listed, and the Big 12 has eight programs in the mix.
The win on Wednesday was a big one for Ole Miss as it is looking to reestablish some key momentum before the SEC Tournament begins next week in Nashville. The Rebels had dropped three straight games before snapping that losing streak against Oklahoma last Saturday with an 87-84 win over the Sooners in Oxford, and they have now secured back-to-back wins before concluding the regular season at Florida this weekend.
Tip-off between the Rebels and Gators on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.