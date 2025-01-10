The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Rises in Bracketology Following Win Over Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels saw their NCAA Tournament projection improve on Friday.

John Macon Gillespie

Jan 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Ole Miss won 73-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels claimed a crucial road conference win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night, improving to 2-0 in SEC play in the process.

How did this affect Ole Miss' standing in NCAA Tournament projections? According to the latest bracketology update released by Joe Lunardi, the Rebels come in as a 6-seed in Providence (up from a 7-seed in the last update), joined by (11) UC San Diego, (3) Oregon and (14) High Point.

In total, 13 teams from the Southeastern Conference are projected to be in the tournament field, according to this installment of bracketology. The league appears to be among the deepest in the nation, and this number of projected bids is a testament to that.

As far as the Rebels are concerned, they have started as well as a team can in conference play, and they look to continue their winning ways on Saturday against the LSU Tigers at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard knows that it will be a challenge to win each night in the SEC this season, and he discussed what went right against Arkansas following the Rebels' win on Wednesday.

"We had a lot of poise tonight. We knew the crowd was going to be a factor, and we kept Arkansas from having too many runs," Beard said postgame. "We had some good possessions on offense and defense when the crowd was ready to erupt.

"I'm not a big 'home and road' guy. Let's just talk about how to win in this league."

Tip-off on Saturday between Ole Miss and LSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

