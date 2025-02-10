Ole Miss Basketball Rises to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll
Ole Miss basketball is coming off a big week.
The Rebels dominated then-No. 14 Kentucky 98-84 this past Tuesday, then won a thriller over rival LSU 72-70 on Saturday.
The Rebels moved up six spots from No. 25 to No. 19 in the newest AP Poll, released on past Monday. The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams (marked in bold) ranked in this week's poll, which you can see below.
No. 1 Auburn Tigers
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 3 Florida Gators
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 6 Houston Cougars
No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies
No. 9 St. John's Red Storm
No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones
No. 11 Michigan State Spartans
No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 13 Arizona Wildcats
No. 14 Memphis Tigers
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers
No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks
No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
No. 21 Missouri Tigers
No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 23 Clemson Tigers
No. 24 Creighton Bluejays
No. 25 Maryland Terrapins
The Rebels have a tough week ahead, with a road trip to Columbia to take on South Carolina this coming Wednesday, and a home matchup with rival No. 22 Mississippi State. The Rebels will need to win at least one of those matchups this week in order to maintain their momentum and keep pushing forward for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Rebels and Gamecocks are set for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.