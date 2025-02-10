The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Rises to No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

Ole Miss basketball moved up in the latest AP Poll released on Monday.

Feb 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Cam Carter (5) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Ole Miss basketball is coming off a big week.

The Rebels dominated then-No. 14 Kentucky 98-84 this past Tuesday, then won a thriller over rival LSU 72-70 on Saturday.

The Rebels moved up six spots from No. 25 to No. 19 in the newest AP Poll, released on past Monday. The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams (marked in bold) ranked in this week's poll, which you can see below.

No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 6 Houston Cougars

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 9 St. John's Red Storm

No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

No. 14 Memphis Tigers

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

No. 21 Missouri Tigers

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 23 Clemson Tigers

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays

No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

The Rebels have a tough week ahead, with a road trip to Columbia to take on South Carolina this coming Wednesday, and a home matchup with rival No. 22 Mississippi State. The Rebels will need to win at least one of those matchups this week in order to maintain their momentum and keep pushing forward for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels and Gamecocks are set for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

