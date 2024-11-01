Ole Miss Basketball's Malik Dia Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Watch List
Ole Miss center Malik Dia has been the source of major excitement for the Rebels this upcoming season.
The junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, transferred to Ole Miss from Belmont in the offseason recruiting cycle. Last season for the Bruins, Dia averaged 16.9 points per game alongside 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has been revealing their 'Naismith Starting 5' leading up to the season, and Malik Dia was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award Watch List on Friday.
With Matthew Murrell being named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List on Tuesday, Dia joins him as yet another Rebel named to a 'position of the year award' watch list this preseason.
Having a center that's able to score and rebound at such a high volume could prove invaluable for the Rebels this season, especially as they gear up for a potential run at an SEC Championship.
With teams like Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas and others establishing themselves on the national stage as legitimate title contenders, having a good center is paramount to success in the SEC this season, and there's no man better for the job than Malik Dia.
The Rebels open up the 2024-25 campaign at home against Long Island on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be available on SEC Network+.