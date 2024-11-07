Ole Miss Basketball's Matthew Murrell Earns Spot on John R. Wooden Award Watch List
Ole Miss basketball's Matthew Murrell has been no stranger to national recognition so far this season.
The junior guard from Memphis, Tennessee, has been placed on numerous 'player of the year award' watch lists so far this preseason, and he added to that list on Thursday.
Murrell was named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list, Ole Miss Athletics announced in a press release. This award has been given to the top player in basketball annually since 1976 and the organization's National Advisory Board chooses the ballot of around 15 candidates for the Player of the Year and All American Team honors.
Murrell has already been named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list as well as one for the National Player of the Year Award. Additionally, Murrell earned second team All-SEC honors this preseason as the Rebels gear up for their 2024-25 campaign.
The 24th-ranked Rebels opened up the season with a 90-60 win over LIU on Monday, with Murrell posting 11 points, three assists and two steals while shooting 25 percent from three-point range and 37.5 percent from the floor.
While these are solid numbers for Murrell's first game on the new campaign, he will undoubtedly look for a big game this Friday as well as the Rebels take on Grambling State at the SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels and Tigers are set for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.