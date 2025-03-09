The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball's Seeding Revealed For SEC Tournament

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin action in the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Nashville.

Mar 8, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) defends Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels ended their regular season on a sour note on Saturday as they fell to the No. 5 Florida Gators 90-71 in Gainesville, but their focus now shifts to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Rebels are essentially a lock for the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday rolls around next week, but establishing some momentum in Nashville could be key for a run in the Big Dance. Following Saturday's action in the SEC, the seeding for this year's conference tournament was revealed, and Ole Miss comes in as the No. 8 seed.

This means the Rebels will not play until Thursday in Nashville (action begins on Wednesday), and they will face the winner of the game between 9-seed Arkansas and 16-seed South Carolina.

You can view the entire list of SEC seeds below.

1. Auburn Tigers

2. Florida Gators

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

4. Tennessee Volunteers

5. Texas A&M Aggies

6. Kentucky Wildcats

7. Missouri Tigers

8. Ole Miss Rebels

9. Arkansas Razorbacks

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

11. Georgia Bulldogs

12. Vanderbilt Commodores

13. Texas Longhorns

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. LSU Tigers

16. South Carolina Gamecocks

The top four seeds will not see the floor until the quarterfinals on Friday. The winner of Ole Miss' game on Thursday will advance to face Auburn in that round.

Tip-off in Ole Miss' first game of the SEC Tournament (against whoever the opponent may be) is scheduled for Noon CT on Thursday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

