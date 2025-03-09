Ole Miss Basketball's Seeding Revealed For SEC Tournament
The Ole Miss Rebels ended their regular season on a sour note on Saturday as they fell to the No. 5 Florida Gators 90-71 in Gainesville, but their focus now shifts to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
The Rebels are essentially a lock for the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday rolls around next week, but establishing some momentum in Nashville could be key for a run in the Big Dance. Following Saturday's action in the SEC, the seeding for this year's conference tournament was revealed, and Ole Miss comes in as the No. 8 seed.
This means the Rebels will not play until Thursday in Nashville (action begins on Wednesday), and they will face the winner of the game between 9-seed Arkansas and 16-seed South Carolina.
You can view the entire list of SEC seeds below.
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Florida Gators
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Tennessee Volunteers
5. Texas A&M Aggies
6. Kentucky Wildcats
7. Missouri Tigers
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Arkansas Razorbacks
10. Mississippi State Bulldogs
11. Georgia Bulldogs
12. Vanderbilt Commodores
13. Texas Longhorns
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. LSU Tigers
16. South Carolina Gamecocks
The top four seeds will not see the floor until the quarterfinals on Friday. The winner of Ole Miss' game on Thursday will advance to face Auburn in that round.
Tip-off in Ole Miss' first game of the SEC Tournament (against whoever the opponent may be) is scheduled for Noon CT on Thursday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.