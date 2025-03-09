Ole Miss Basketball Suffers 90-71 Blowout to No. 5 Florida
Ole Miss basketball wrapped up the regular season on Saturday with a trip to Gainesville to take on No. 5 Florida, with the Gators blowing the Rebels out 90-71.
Ole Miss would hold a 5-3 lead briefly in the first half before Florida would blow the game open. A furious Ole Miss rally at the end of the first half would cut the lead to a seven-point deficit going into the intermission, but the Gators would keep their foot on the gas the entire second half, keeping the Rebels well within hand, leading by as much as 20 points.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 33.3% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels in scoring with 22 points, followed by Jaylen Murray with 12.
As a team, Florida shot 49.2% from the floor, 36.8% from three-point range, and 66.7% from the free-throw line. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators in scoring with 23 points, followed by Alex Condon with 17, Alijah Martin with 13, and Will Richard with 10.
While the Rebels fell flat on Saturday, they will now turn their attention to the SEC Tournament. The Gators shot over just shy of 50% from the floor on Saturday and had four players in double figures, with Florida scoring 52 points in the second half. While the loss stings, it's hard to match such a prolific offensive performance, especially on the road.
The Rebels will now await the release of the SEC Tournament bracket to find out who they play in Nashville next week.