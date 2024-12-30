Ole Miss Basketball Takes Steep Dive in Latest AP Poll
Ole Miss basketball had a tough outing against Memphis on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 87-70 defeat at the FedEx Forum. The Rebels' ranking in the national polls took a hit, as a result.
The Rebels were formerly ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 but dropped eight spots to No. 24 in this week's installment of the rankings after the loss. Memphis subsequently entered the rankings at No. 21.
The Rebels are one of 10 SEC schools ranked in this week's poll, staying consistent with last week's version. The SEC teams are listed in bold below:
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Auburn Tigers
3. Iowa State Cyclones
4. Duke Blue Devils
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Florida Gators
7. Kansas Jayhawks
8. Marquette Golden Eagles
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Kentucky Wildcats
11. UConn Huskies
12. Oklahoma Sooners
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Houston Cougars
15. UCLA Bruins
16. Cincinnati Bearcats
17. Mississippi State Bulldogs
18. Michigan State Spartans
19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
20. Purdue Boilermakers
21. Memphis Tigers
22. Illinois Fighting Illini
23. Arkansas Razorbacks
24. Ole Miss Rebels
25. Baylor Bears
While still in the top 25, the Rebels will certainly look to improve that ranking with the start of SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ole Miss will host Georgia in the SJB Pavilion, and tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. CT on SEC Network.