The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Takes Steep Dive in Latest AP Poll

The Rebels fell eight spots in the latest AP Top 25 that was released on Monday.

Henry Stuart

Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mississippi defeated Louisville 86-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mississippi defeated Louisville 86-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss basketball had a tough outing against Memphis on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 87-70 defeat at the FedEx Forum. The Rebels' ranking in the national polls took a hit, as a result.

The Rebels were formerly ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 but dropped eight spots to No. 24 in this week's installment of the rankings after the loss. Memphis subsequently entered the rankings at No. 21.

The Rebels are one of 10 SEC schools ranked in this week's poll, staying consistent with last week's version. The SEC teams are listed in bold below:

1. Tennessee Volunteers

2. Auburn Tigers

3. Iowa State Cyclones

4. Duke Blue Devils

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Florida Gators

7. Kansas Jayhawks

8. Marquette Golden Eagles

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Kentucky Wildcats

11. UConn Huskies

12. Oklahoma Sooners

13. Texas A&M Aggies

14. Houston Cougars

15. UCLA Bruins

16. Cincinnati Bearcats

17. Mississippi State Bulldogs

18. Michigan State Spartans

19. Gonzaga Bulldogs

20. Purdue Boilermakers

21. Memphis Tigers

22. Illinois Fighting Illini

23. Arkansas Razorbacks

24. Ole Miss Rebels

25. Baylor Bears

While still in the top 25, the Rebels will certainly look to improve that ranking with the start of SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 4. Ole Miss will host Georgia in the SJB Pavilion, and tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Published
Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

Home/Basketball