    • November 20, 2021
    Ole Miss Tops Elon 74-56 in Charleston Classic

    The Rebels bounced back from a tough loss a night ago against Marquette.
    Ole Miss bounced back from its first loss of the season in the Charleston Classic on Friday night with a 74-56 win over Elon.

    The Rebels controlled the game throughout, and they were led in scoring by Jarkel Joiner and Jaemyn Brakefield with 16 apiece. Ty Fagan also had 11 points.

    As a whole, Ole Miss shot 49.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three. The Rebels also shot 64.3 percent from the free throw line, an improvement from a night ago in their loss to Marquette.

    Following the win, the Rebels will now face Boise State on Sunday in a continuation of the Charleston Classic. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m, CT on ESPN2.

