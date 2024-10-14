The Grove Report

Ole Miss Guard Matthew Murrell Receives Preseason All-SEC Honors

Murrell looks to have another memorable season in the red and blue.

Jackson Harris

Mar 2, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) dribbles the ball as Missouri Tigers forward Jesus Carralero Martin (13) defends during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) dribbles the ball as Missouri Tigers forward Jesus Carralero Martin (13) defends during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
On Monday, the Southeastern Conference released its preseason basketball honors, and Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell earned the title of Second Team All-SEC.

Murrell was the only Ole Miss player to make the cut on an All-SEC team, and his Rebels were projected to finish ninth in the conference, according to members of the media.

The guard enters this season 16th in program history in total scoring (1,444 points) and fifth in program history in made three-pointers (218).

Murrell tested the NBA Draft waters this offseason but decided to return for a final year of eligibility, perhaps the biggest move of the offseason for coach Chris Beard entering his second season. Murrell has transformed into one of the best guards in all of college basketball and brings back veteran leadership and an understanding of the Ole Miss basketball culture and that of the university.

Murrell is a fan favorite and is primed for a big time season as the Rebels look to make noise in a crowded SEC. Ole Miss also earned its first ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 since 1998 on Monday, coming in at No. 24 in the country.

The Rebels will host Illinois for a charity exhibition on Oct. 27 before opening their season at home against Long Island on Nov. 4.

