Basketball Head Coach Kermit Davis Addresses Media Before Start of Regular Season

With an exhibition game tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 5 at home against Trevecca, and the first regular season hoops game next Tuesday Nov. 9 in the Pavilion, Ole Miss basketball head coach Kermit Davis addressed reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Basketball weather is here,” Davis said. “Dampness in the air, a little chilly, and so you know it’s here. We had a really good scrimmage a couple of weeks ago (Ohio State), real competitive, and I think it helped us grow the last seven or eight days. Looking forward to playing Trevecca.”

Davis discussed what stood out the most to him when the team scrimmaged against Ohio State.

“I liked the depth of our team,” Davis said. “Obviously, everybody played, and it was really about equal minutes for everybody on the whole roster. We learned and just tried to look at some different lineups, different combinations. Players got a sense of things [coaches] have been trying to tell them for the last two or three weeks. It’ll come to fruition, and they’ll see it when they play a good team.”

Davis gave reporters his expectations for a team that is projected to finish ninth in the SEC according to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

“I want to see a team that competes at a high level,” said Davis. “Defending, plays really, really hard. I want to see a faster-paced team. I think it’s the best collection of passers that we’ve had. We chart every assist, ever turnover the whole summer. It’s the best assist-to-turnover ratio that we’ve had.

The Rebel hoops head coach is looking to help the team bounce back this season after just missing out on the March Madness tournament last season. In a conference that now boasts strong programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Ole Miss will have to find the offense to complement one of the best scoring defenses a season ago.

