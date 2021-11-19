Ole Miss Falls to Marquette 78-72 in Charleston Classic

The Rebels led at halftime, but a stellar shooting performance from Marquette in the second half sealed their fate.

Early in the first half, it appeared that Ole Miss was going to run away from Marquette, but the Golden Eagles found their stroke from beyond the arc after halftime and secured a 78-72 win.

Marquette shot 42.9 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three in its win, led in scoring by Darryl Morsell with 22 points. Morsell went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and the Golden Eagles had 26 points off their bench compared to Ole Miss' 18.

Ole Miss opened the game on a 10-3 run, but the Golden Eagles were able to hang around, trailing by only eight at the intermission. The Rebels were led in scoring by Nysier Brooks and Jarkel Joiner who had 13 points apiece. Jaemyn Brakefield was second on the team with 11 points and went 5-of-9 from the field.

The tale of the tape for Ole Miss was its poor free throw percentage paired with Marquette's shooting percentage in the second half. The Rebels went 6-of-15 from the charity stripe in the game. By comparison, Marquette shot 89 percent from the free throw line.

After its loss, Ole Miss falls to 2-1 on the season and will face the loser of the nightcap in the Charleston Classic between West Virginia and Elon. Tip-off in that game is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

