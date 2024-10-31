Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell Earns Pair of Prestigious Preseason Honors
Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell has been no stranger to preseason recognition leading up to the 2024-25 campaign.
The junior from Memphis, Tennessee, was named to the Jerry West Award preseason watch list earlier this month, checking in at No. 14 out of 20 potential candidates. Those honors continued this week as Murrell found himself on the Naismith National Player of the Year preseason watch list and the Preseason All-SEC listing, coming in on the second team.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released its watch list of 50 players, and the Southeastern Conference made their All-SEC teams public on Wednesday.
The excitement surrounding the Rebels this pre-season has been palpable, and for good reason.
With Ole Miss seeking an SEC Championship and NCAA Tournament berth, it's no surprise that the centerpiece for a prolific offense has been receiving national attention.
Murrell has certainly earned the fanfare, as he averaged 16.2 points per game last season as a sophomore. He is also 16th in program history in career scoring (1,444 points) and fifth in three-point field goals made (218).
Another strong year scoring for Murrell will not only lead to a successful season for Chris Beard & Co., but could also strengthen Murrell's case to bring home the Naismith Trophy and earn All-SEC honors once the campaign is completed.
The Rebels open up with Long Island in Oxford on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be available on SEC Network+.