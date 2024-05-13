Ole Miss Men's Basketball 2025 SEC Opponents Revealed
The first year of the Chris Beard era in Oxford has come and gone, but the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball program is revamping for Year 2 of his tutelage and a chance at an NCAA Tournament run.
The Rebels have made a strong run in the transfer portal this offseason, and on Monday, they learned who they will face in SEC play during the 2024-25 season. The league office released the opponents for all 16 teams, and every squad will play the conference's other 15 members at least once.
Each team will also face three opponents twice in 2025: two permanent opponents and one that rotates on a yearly basis. This model was selected with the "continuation and renewal of historic rivalries" in mind, per the conference's press release.
You can view Ole Miss' league opponents for the season below, and conference play is set to begin on Jan. 4, 2025 and run through March 8.
Auburn
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
at Alabama
at Arkansas
at Auburn
at Florida
at LSU
at Mississippi State
at Missouri
at South Carolina
at Vanderbilt
The SEC teams that the Rebels will see twice in 2025 are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers with one game being in Oxford and the other coming on the road. The dates, times and television details for these games will be released at a later date.