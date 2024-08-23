Ole Miss Men's Basketball Announces Preseason Charity Exhibition vs. Illinois
Before the 2024-25 college basketball season sees its official start, the Ole Miss Rebels will take the floor in an exhibition game for a good cause.
The Rebels announced on Thursday that they will play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini at the SJB Pavilion on Oct. 27 in a game where the proceeds go to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of North Mississippi, an organization that "helps advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in proceedings through youth courts."
General admission tickets will cost fans $20 for all seats in the arena, with the exception of floor seats. Ole Miss students are able to attend the game for free with a valid student ID, but this exhibition is not included in season ticket packages, according to a press release.
Even though this game will not count in the Rebels' overall record this season, it should provide a nice test for head coach Chris Beard's roster on its home floor. Illinois has won 20 or more games in each of the last five seasons, including a mark of 29 wins and an Elite Eight appearance in last year's NCAA Tournament.
Tip-off between the two teams on Oct. 27 is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.