Ole Miss Men's Basketball Falls To Purdue in 80-78 Nailbiter
Ole Miss men's basketball suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling 80-78 to the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers. The game, which was a part of the Rady Children's Invitational, was the second contest for the Rebels of the invitational, having defeated BYU in overtime on Thursday.
The Rebels (6-1) shot 43 percent from the floor, 42 percent from three-point range, and 85 percent from the free throw line. Jaemyn Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 18 points, followed by Matthew Murrell with 14, Jaylen Murray with 13, and Dre Davis with 9.
The Boilermakers (7-1) shot 54 percent from the floor, 45 percent from three-point range, and 69 percent from the free throw line. Trey Kaufmann-Renn led the way scoring for the Boilermakers with 25, followed by Myles Colvin with 20, Braden Smith with 18 and Fletcher Loyer with 13.
The Rebels trailed 42-34 at the half, but would mount a late rally, ultimately coming up just short. The Rebels shot well from the field, but the Boilermakers were on fire from the floor, making over 50% of their shots from the floor.
Jaemyn Brakefield in particular helped lead the charge for the Rebels in the second half, scoring a season-high 18 points. While the loss stings, the fact the Rebels went toe-to-to with the national runner-ups from last season and a top-15 team is impressive, especially this early in the season.
The Rebels are back in action against Louisville on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.