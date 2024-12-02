The Grove Report

Ole Miss Men's Basketball Holds Firm in AP Top 25

The Ole Miss Rebels remained at No. 23 in the poll after splitting their two games last week.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts toward an official during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts toward an official during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels played a couple of close games last week, taking down the BYU Cougars 96-85 in overtime and falling to Purdue 80-78. Those two games were part of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, and they were enough to keep Ole Miss locked in at No. 23 in this week's AP Top 25.

The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams to be included in this week's poll, an indication that the conference will once again be deep with talent. Three of the teams in the top five of the poll reside within the Southeastern Conference, and the time will soon arrive where the league teams will square off against one another.

You can view the entirety of this week's AP Poll below.

1. Kansas Jayhawks

2. Auburn Tigers

3. Tennessee Volunteers

4. Kentucky Wildcats

5. Marquette Golden Eagles

6. Iowa State Cyclones

7. Gonzaga Bulldogs

8. Purdue Boilermakers

9. Duke Blue Devils

10. Alabama Crimson Tide

11. Wisconsin Badgers

12. Oregon Ducks

13. Florida Gators

14. Cincinnati Bearcats

15. Baylor Bears

16. Memphis Tigers

17. Houston Cougars

18. Pittsburgh Panthers

19. Illinois Fighting Illini

20. North Carolina Tar Heels

21. Oklahoma Sooners

22. Texas A&M Aggies

23. Ole Miss Rebels

24. San Diego State Aztecs

25. UConn Huskies

The Rebels are now 6-1 on the season and have two games this week. Ole Miss travels to Louisville for a Tuesday game that's part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, and it will return home to host Lindenwood on Saturday at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Tip-off between Ole Miss and Louisville is set for 8 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

