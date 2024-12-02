Ole Miss Men's Basketball Holds Firm in AP Top 25
The Ole Miss Rebels played a couple of close games last week, taking down the BYU Cougars 96-85 in overtime and falling to Purdue 80-78. Those two games were part of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, and they were enough to keep Ole Miss locked in at No. 23 in this week's AP Top 25.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams to be included in this week's poll, an indication that the conference will once again be deep with talent. Three of the teams in the top five of the poll reside within the Southeastern Conference, and the time will soon arrive where the league teams will square off against one another.
You can view the entirety of this week's AP Poll below.
1. Kansas Jayhawks
2. Auburn Tigers
3. Tennessee Volunteers
4. Kentucky Wildcats
5. Marquette Golden Eagles
6. Iowa State Cyclones
7. Gonzaga Bulldogs
8. Purdue Boilermakers
9. Duke Blue Devils
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
11. Wisconsin Badgers
12. Oregon Ducks
13. Florida Gators
14. Cincinnati Bearcats
15. Baylor Bears
16. Memphis Tigers
17. Houston Cougars
18. Pittsburgh Panthers
19. Illinois Fighting Illini
20. North Carolina Tar Heels
21. Oklahoma Sooners
22. Texas A&M Aggies
23. Ole Miss Rebels
24. San Diego State Aztecs
25. UConn Huskies
The Rebels are now 6-1 on the season and have two games this week. Ole Miss travels to Louisville for a Tuesday game that's part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, and it will return home to host Lindenwood on Saturday at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Louisville is set for 8 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.