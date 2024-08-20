Ole Miss Men's Basketball Releases 2024-25 SEC Schedule
Can Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 this season? A big determining factor in that race will be how the team performs during SEC play.
On Tuesday, the conference schedule for Ole Miss was revealed by the league office, and the Rebels are set to face the other 15 SEC members at least once this season. Some of these matchups could take place on one of two dates, but you can view the entirety of Ole Miss' SEC slate below.
Jan. 4 -- vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Jan. 7/8 -- at Arkansas Razorbacks
Jan. 11 -- vs. LSU Tigers
Jan. 14/15 -- at Alabama Crimson Tide
Jan. 18 -- at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Jan. 21/22 -- vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Jan. 25 -- at Missouri Tigers
Jan. 28/29 -- vs. Texas Longhorns
Feb. 1 -- vs. Auburn Tigers
Feb. 4/5 -- vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Feb. 8 -- at LSU Tigers
Feb. 11/12 -- at South Carolina Gamecocks
Feb. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Feb. 22 -- at Vanderbilt Commodores
Feb. 25/26 -- at Auburn Tigers
March 1 -- vs. Oklahoma Sooners
March 4/5 -- vs. Tennessee Volunteers
March 8 -- at Florida Gators
Ole Miss also revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Monday, a lineup you can view here. The Rebels will open SEC play this season at home against Georgia, and it faces back-to-back road matchups within the conference on three occasions this winter.
The Rebels will feature a new-look roster full of transfers this season, although there are some key veterans who elected to return to Oxford for another year of college ball, namely guard Matthew Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield. Ole Miss' season will open on Nov. 4 when it plays host to Long Island.