Ole Miss Men's Basketball Releases 2024-25 SEC Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels now know the dates and opponents on their 2024-25 SEC basketball schedule.

John Macon Gillespie

Feb 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Can Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 this season? A big determining factor in that race will be how the team performs during SEC play.

On Tuesday, the conference schedule for Ole Miss was revealed by the league office, and the Rebels are set to face the other 15 SEC members at least once this season. Some of these matchups could take place on one of two dates, but you can view the entirety of Ole Miss' SEC slate below.

Jan. 4 -- vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Jan. 7/8 -- at Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan. 11 -- vs. LSU Tigers

Jan. 14/15 -- at Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan. 18 -- at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jan. 21/22 -- vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Jan. 25 -- at Missouri Tigers

Jan. 28/29 -- vs. Texas Longhorns

Feb. 1 -- vs. Auburn Tigers

Feb. 4/5 -- vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Feb. 8 -- at LSU Tigers

Feb. 11/12 -- at South Carolina Gamecocks

Feb. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Feb. 22 -- at Vanderbilt Commodores

Feb. 25/26 -- at Auburn Tigers

March 1 -- vs. Oklahoma Sooners

March 4/5 -- vs. Tennessee Volunteers

March 8 -- at Florida Gators

Ole Miss also revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Monday, a lineup you can view here. The Rebels will open SEC play this season at home against Georgia, and it faces back-to-back road matchups within the conference on three occasions this winter.

The Rebels will feature a new-look roster full of transfers this season, although there are some key veterans who elected to return to Oxford for another year of college ball, namely guard Matthew Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield. Ole Miss' season will open on Nov. 4 when it plays host to Long Island.

