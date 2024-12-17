Ole Miss Men's Basketball Rises to No. 17 in Latest AP Poll
Ole Miss men's basketball has been on a "hot streak" of sorts lately.
The Rebels cruised to a 77-46 win over Southern Miss this past Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi. The win was the third straight for Ole Miss, the highlight coming with a 86-63 win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge. All three wins were by 20 points or more.
The national media took notice, as the Rebels rose two spots in the AP Poll released on Monday. The Rebels jumped from No. 19 to No. 17, the highest the Rebels have been ranked since the 2012-13 season.
Ole Miss is one of eight SEC teams who were ranked in this week's installment of the poll, and you can see the rankings of the conference teams below.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Auburn Tigers
4. Kentucky Wildcats
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
7. Florida Gators
12. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Oklahoma Sooners
17. Ole Miss Rebels
Momentum has played a massive role in the Rebels success, as they look to improve before the start of conference play in January.
The Rebels are back in action on Tuesday against Southern. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network+.