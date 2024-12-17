The Grove Report

Ole Miss Men's Basketball Rises to No. 17 in Latest AP Poll

Ole Miss men's basketball rose up the AP Poll on Monday.

Henry Stuart

Dec 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) drives to the basket against Lindenwood Lions guard Markeith Browning II (3) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss men's basketball has been on a "hot streak" of sorts lately.

The Rebels cruised to a 77-46 win over Southern Miss this past Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi. The win was the third straight for Ole Miss, the highlight coming with a 86-63 win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge. All three wins were by 20 points or more.

The national media took notice, as the Rebels rose two spots in the AP Poll released on Monday. The Rebels jumped from No. 19 to No. 17, the highest the Rebels have been ranked since the 2012-13 season.

Ole Miss is one of eight SEC teams who were ranked in this week's installment of the poll, and you can see the rankings of the conference teams below.

1. Tennessee Volunteers

2. Auburn Tigers

4. Kentucky Wildcats

6. Alabama Crimson Tide

7. Florida Gators

12. Texas A&M Aggies

14. Oklahoma Sooners

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Momentum has played a massive role in the Rebels success, as they look to improve before the start of conference play in January.

The Rebels are back in action on Tuesday against Southern. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network+.

Published
Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

