Ole Miss Men's Basketball Surges Past Lindenwood 86-53
Ole Miss basketball defeated Lindenwood 86-53 on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion to earn its eighth win of the season. The win comes despite the absence of star Rebel guard Matthew Murrell due to what an Ole Miss spokesperson called a "lower body injury."
Despite a contentious first half, seeing the Lions lead at points throughout the frame, the Rebels took a 39-33 lead into the locker room. A big second half propelled the Rebels into the win column once again.
As a team, the Rebels shot 51.7 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from three-point range, and 72.7 percent from the free throw line. Guard Sean Pedulla had yet another big game, leading the Rebels in scoring with 19, followed by Mikeal Brown-Jones with 14, Dre Davis with 12, and Davon Barnes with 11.
For the Lions, they shot 34.7 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three-point range, and 57.9 percent from the free throw line. Jadis Jones was Lindenwood's leading scorer with nine points, followed by Clayton Jackson with eight, and Reggie Bass with seven.
Despite the tight first half, the Rebels once again found a way to grab the win, and in the absence of Murrell, they continued to show that they can score and win games with anyone on the floor, a testament to the depth head coach Chris Beard has developed. Ole Miss' ability to consistently pull away and win games in the second half is impressive, and the embodiment of the phrase "it's not how you start, but how you finish."
The Rebels are back in action next Saturday, Dec. 14, against Southern Miss in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT.