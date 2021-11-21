Ole Miss Basketball Falls in Final Game of Charleston Classic to Boise State

The Rebels fell again after holding a lead at halftime on Sunday.

It was a low-scoring affair for Ole Miss on the hardwood on Sunday as the Rebels fell to Boise State 60-50 in their final game of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

The Rebels led Boise 27-21 at the half, but they were outscored 39-23 in the second frame to secure the loss. Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss in scoring with 10 points, and the Rebels shot 36.8 percent from the field against the Broncos.

Behind Joiner, the second-leading scorer for Ole Miss was Jaemyn Brakefield with eight points along with eight from Robert Allen. Nysier Brooks and Matthew Murrell had six points apiece paired with six points from Ty Fagan.

With the loss, Ole Miss finishes 1-2 in the Charleston Classic with losses to Marquette and Boise State paired with a win over Elon. The Rebels now sit at 3-2 overall on the season and will play host to Mississippi Valley State on Friday at the SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Tip-off between the Rebels and Delta Devils is set for 3 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

