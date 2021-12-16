Ole Miss Men's Hoops Beats Middle Tennessee 62-52 in The Pavilion

The Ole Miss Rebels improve to 7-3 after beating the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team played the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion and won a close game by a score of 62-52.

The Rebels had a bounce-back game after getting blown out by Western Kentucky 71-48 in Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta last Saturday.

In the first half, the Rebels struggled to find a rhythm but finished the first half of play with a 27-24 lead thanks to freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin, who recorded a team-leading nine points in the first half.

Ruffin finished the game with 12 points and one assist. Ruffin and center Nysier Brooks led Ole Miss in scoring with 12 points each.

It was not a great night offensively for either team in the first half as both teams did not have a player score more than 10 points in the first half.

Ole Miss senior guard Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring this season averaging 15.7 points per game and put up nine points against the Blue Raiders.

Junior forward Luis Rodriguez and Brooks led the Rebels in rebounds with eight. Rodriguez also recorded eight points, three steals, and three blocks on Wednesday night.

The Ole Miss Men’s Basketball team improved to 7-3 after their victory over Middle Tennessee. The Rebels' next game will be against the Dayton Flyers this Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

