Ole Miss Hoops Gets First Win of the Season Vs. New Orleans

The Ole Miss Men’s Basketball team took care of business tonight in their home opener against the New Orleans Privateers 82-61.

Luckily for the Rebels, this game did not follow the same script as the Trevecca exhibition game last Friday where the Rebels barely squeaked out a win.

The Rebels started off slow on offense with the Privateers leading at the midway point of the first half 17-11. But thanks to a strong effort from the Rebels on defense, the offense was able to settle down and get in a rhythm. Ole Miss led New Orleans going into halftime with a score of 43-31.

Ole Miss takes the first game of the season thanks to big nights from Junior Guard Austin Crowley and Senior Guard Jarkel Joiner.

Crowley led the way on offense for the Rebels scoring 13 points. Crowley did not miss in his first half of the season, going 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 3 beyond the arc. He added on two more points in the second half and totaled four rebounds, four assists, and three steals throughout the game.

Joiner was the second-leading scorer on the team with 12 points. Making three buckets from the field and two three-pointers. Joiner also recorded three rebounds and two assists to round out his productive night.

Senior guard Tye Fagan, who just transferred from UGA, was the spark Ole Miss needed off the bench. Fagan shot 100 percent from the field in the first half totaling seven points with one three-pointer. Fagan made one more three in the second half to total 10 points off the bench.

Junior Forward Luis Rodriguez had a very productive night for Ole Miss. Scoring nine points with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals that led to fast-break scores.

Senior Center Nazir Brooks was dominant in the paint for the Rebels scoring 11 points four rebounds and a block.

Ole Miss will take on Charleston Southern this Friday in the Pavilion at 6 p.m. CT.

