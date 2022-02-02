Ole Miss Freshman Guard Daeshun Ruffin Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss point guard Daeshun Ruffin is starting to make a name for himself in Oxford.

Freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin could not be stopped last week.

Ruffin was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after his performances against the Florida Gators and the Kansas State Wildcats.

With senior point guard Jarkel Joiner not on the court due to injury, Ruffin has taken on the primary ball-handler role and has not blinked.

Against Florida, Ruffin played 33 minutes and recorded six assists, four steals and two rebounds while shooting 90 percent from the free throw line.

Oh, and the freshman also scored a career-high 21 points against the Gators, shooting 6-for-13 from the field. Ruffin gave Ole Miss the edge to beat Florida 70-54 in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

In the SEC/Big 12 Challenge versus Kansas State, Ruffin put up 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Ruffin helped Ole Miss win its second game of the week beating Kansas State 67-56.

This next game did not count toward Ruffin's award, but the freshman also had a phenomenal game against the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night.

The freshman only played 20 minutes before he had to leave the game with a knee injury, but he left it all on the court.

Ruffin looked calm and collected as he buried mid-ranged jumpers and attacked the basket. The freshman recorded 19 points, three assists, two steals and one rebound versus the Tigers.

Ruffin also shot 100 percent from the free-throw line and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

It has been an up-and-down season for the men's basketball team, but Ruffin gives Ole Miss fans a reason to be excited about the future.

