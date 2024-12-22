Ole Miss Pulls Away Late, Takes Down Queens to Continue Winning Streak
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball continued its winning streak on Saturday with an 80-62 win over the Queens Royals at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
For much of the game, Ole Miss (11-1) struggled to pull away, but it finally managed to late in the second half to secure the convincing win. The Rebels led 38-33 at the intermission, but they outscored the Royals 42-29 in the second half to push their winning streak to five.
A large reason that Queens was able to stay in the game was its timely three-point shooting. The Royals went 11-for-31 from beyond the arc (35.5 percent) compared to Ole Miss' mark of 25.9 percent and just seven three-pointers made.
The 6-foot-9 Maban Jabriel was responsible for five of Queens' threes, and Chris Ashby provided four of the made shots from downtown.
The Rebels did outshoot Queens as a whole from the floor with a 47.7 percent shooting night compared to the Royals' mark of 45.1. Ole Miss was led in scoring by guard Sean Pedulla with 25, and he was joined in double digits by Dre Davis (11), Jaylen Murray (10) and Matthew Murrell (10) who returned from a multi-game injury stint on Saturday.
Ole Miss is now idle until after Christmas as it will return to action next Saturday on the road against the Memphis Tigers. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.