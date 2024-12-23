The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Climbs SEC-Heavy AP Top 25

The Rebels are up one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Jackson Harris

Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Sean Pedulla (3) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Sean Pedulla (3) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are just weeks away from their SEC opener as they have been almost perfect in the non-conference slate up to this point, and the AP voters have taken notice. The Rebs are up one spot in the AP Top 25 from No. 17 to 16, the highest the program has been ranked since 2013.

The Rebels are one of ten teams from the SEC inside the top 25, with five of those teams being inside the top 10, a truly unbelievable number.

The Top 25 is as follows with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Tennessee Volunteers

2. Auburn Tigers

3. Iowa State Cyclones

4. Duke Blue Devils

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Florida Gators

7. Kansas Jayhawks

8. Marquette Golden Eagles

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Kentucky Wildcats

11. UConn Huskies

12. Oklahoma Sooners

13. Texas A&M Aggies

14. Gonzaga Bulldogs

15. Houston Cougars

16. Ole Miss Rebels

17. Cincinnati Bearcats

18. Michigan State Spartans

19. Mississippi State Bulldogs

20. San Diego State Aztecs

21. Purdue Boilermakers

22. UCLA Bruins

23. Arkansas Razorbacks

24. Illinois Fighting Illini

25. Baylor Bears

Ole Miss is fresh off a win over Queens on Saturday that pushed its winning streak to five straight dating back to a win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3. Since that night, the Rebels have beaten Lindenwood, Southern Miss, Southern and the aforementioned Queen Royals.

The Rebels hit the road for their next matchup with Memphis on Dec. 28 in what has turned into a competitive Mid-South Rivalry. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Published
Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Basketball