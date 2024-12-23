Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Climbs SEC-Heavy AP Top 25
The Ole Miss Rebels are just weeks away from their SEC opener as they have been almost perfect in the non-conference slate up to this point, and the AP voters have taken notice. The Rebs are up one spot in the AP Top 25 from No. 17 to 16, the highest the program has been ranked since 2013.
The Rebels are one of ten teams from the SEC inside the top 25, with five of those teams being inside the top 10, a truly unbelievable number.
The Top 25 is as follows with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Auburn Tigers
3. Iowa State Cyclones
4. Duke Blue Devils
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Florida Gators
7. Kansas Jayhawks
8. Marquette Golden Eagles
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Kentucky Wildcats
11. UConn Huskies
12. Oklahoma Sooners
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Gonzaga Bulldogs
15. Houston Cougars
16. Ole Miss Rebels
17. Cincinnati Bearcats
18. Michigan State Spartans
19. Mississippi State Bulldogs
20. San Diego State Aztecs
21. Purdue Boilermakers
22. UCLA Bruins
23. Arkansas Razorbacks
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Baylor Bears
Ole Miss is fresh off a win over Queens on Saturday that pushed its winning streak to five straight dating back to a win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3. Since that night, the Rebels have beaten Lindenwood, Southern Miss, Southern and the aforementioned Queen Royals.
The Rebels hit the road for their next matchup with Memphis on Dec. 28 in what has turned into a competitive Mid-South Rivalry. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.