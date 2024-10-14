Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Lands First Preseason AP Top 25 Spot in 26 Years
The Ole Miss Rebels are finalizing their preseason plans for the year, as they are exactly three weeks away from regular season tip-off. With that came their first preseason AP Top 25 ranking since the 1997-98 season.
On Monday, the preseason AP Top 25 was released, and the Rebels found themselves at No. 24, one of nine teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the cut.
They were also named to the ESPN preseason Top 25 as well just a few short days ago.
Rebs hoops has been quickly gaining more attention as the season grows closer, and head coach Chris Beard talked recently about this year being a season with lots of opportunities with returning players and some new additions as well.
"I just think we have opportunities, and as a player and as a coach, that's all you can ask for," Beard said. "You have a schedule that'll give you some opportunities to to open some doors that need to be open."
Ole Miss will begin its season a few days early in a charity matchup facing off against Illinois at home on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. CT. However, the regular season does not tip-off until Nov. 4 when the Rebels take on Long Island at home at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Rebels have a good mix of new and old talent as they prepare for the year, looking to improve in the conference standings after 11 of the team's 12 losses came in SEC play last season. Despite the 12 losses, they were still a strong team, finishing with a record of 20-12 and just missing out on the NCAA Tournament.