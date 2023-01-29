Skip to main content

Undermanned Ole Miss Basketball Loses to Oklahoma State 82-60 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Rebels never had a shot on Saturday with their top scorers sidelined versus the Cowboys.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Ole Miss Rebels continue to freefall through the 2022-23 season as they were obliterated by the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night 82-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Rebels have lost seven of their nine games in the month of January, with their lone win coming against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ole Miss is now third from the bottom in the Southeastern Conference rankings with a 9-12 overall record (1-7 versus SEC opponents).

While they were not favored to win, the Rebels still faced an uphill battle from the jump, with three impact players sidelined on Saturday. 

Junior guard Matthew Murrell missed time due to a knee injury, sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin was ruled out by coach Kermit Davis, and freshman forward Malique Ewin was inactive due to personal reasons.

With its two best scoring threats sidelined, Ole Miss was unable to hold onto the lead at any point during Saturday's game. The Rebels as a team shot 36 percent from the field, while the Cowboys shot 53 percent.

Ole Miss had zero answers for Oklahoma State's scoring runs and looked lost offensively without Murrell (the only Rebel averaging more than 10 PPG).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Things are certainly looking grim for the Rebels as January comes to a close, and barring some miraculous turnaround, Ole Miss will likely be in the market for a new coach after the season wraps up.

In five seasons at Ole Miss, Davis holds an even 73-73 record.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

SEC:Big12_Challenge
Basketball

Undermanned Ole Miss Basketball Loses to Oklahoma State 82-60 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Ben King
USATSI_19878920
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out in SEC/Big 12 Challenge vs. Oklahoma State

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Mike Bianco Discusses 'Juggling' Offseason Following National Championship

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

2023 Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Officially Rated as Five-Star Plus+ LB

By Ben King
Chimdy Onoh
Recruiting

Rebels Making Final Pitch to Fast-Rising OT Recruit Onoh

By The Grove Report Staff
IMG_2313
Football

The Grove Report, Locked On Ole Miss Podcast Announce Content Partnership

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_17922721
Basketball

State of the Program: Ole Miss Women's Basketball

By John Macon Gillespie
Jaxson Dart throwing football
Football

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Dad Has Message for Son's Doubters

By Matt Galatzan