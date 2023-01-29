Undermanned Ole Miss Basketball Loses to Oklahoma State 82-60 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Ole Miss Rebels continue to freefall through the 2022-23 season as they were obliterated by the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night 82-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Rebels have lost seven of their nine games in the month of January, with their lone win coming against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ole Miss is now third from the bottom in the Southeastern Conference rankings with a 9-12 overall record (1-7 versus SEC opponents).

While they were not favored to win, the Rebels still faced an uphill battle from the jump, with three impact players sidelined on Saturday.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell missed time due to a knee injury, sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin was ruled out by coach Kermit Davis, and freshman forward Malique Ewin was inactive due to personal reasons.

With its two best scoring threats sidelined, Ole Miss was unable to hold onto the lead at any point during Saturday's game. The Rebels as a team shot 36 percent from the field, while the Cowboys shot 53 percent.

Ole Miss had zero answers for Oklahoma State's scoring runs and looked lost offensively without Murrell (the only Rebel averaging more than 10 PPG).

Things are certainly looking grim for the Rebels as January comes to a close, and barring some miraculous turnaround, Ole Miss will likely be in the market for a new coach after the season wraps up.

In five seasons at Ole Miss, Davis holds an even 73-73 record.

