Ole Miss Rebels Lose to Memphis 68-57 By Failing To Secure Must Needed Rebounds

Ole Miss Rebels Fall to Memphis 68-57, Failing To Secure Much-Needed Rebounds

The Ole Miss Rebels fell behind early, and despite making a respectable comeback, their inability to secure defensive rebounds led to their loss.

OXFORD, Miss. — The FedExForum was roaring all night long on Saturday, and, for a brief period, it felt like March Madness.

Memphis came out with a burst of energy that the Ole Miss Rebels simply could not match. They were super aggressive on defense, picking up the Rebels’ ball handlers full court, and on offense, they could not miss a shot.

After falling behind by as much as 22 points in the second half, the Rebels fought back and brought the game to within 10 points. The Rebels started the second half with the same intensity that Memphis had, but it quickly dissipated as the Rebels had multiple defensive possessions where they couldn’t grab a rebound.

Despite the loss, it was heartening to see Ole Miss Rebels’ sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin finally make his highly anticipated season debut. It appears he’s recovered from a bone bruise that he suffered in the Rebels’ exhibition game. Ruffin has not lost a step and still looks to be one of the fastest players in the country.

While the Rebels struggled to buy a bucket in the beginning of the first half, it was their inability to control the boards that kept them from ever bringing the game within striking distance.

