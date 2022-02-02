Ole Miss Upsets No. 25 LSU on the Road 76-72

The Ole Miss Rebels began the month of February with a win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The unranked Ole Miss men's basketball team upset the No. 25 LSU Tigers 76-72 on Tuesday night.

The win for the Rebels was significant as the Tigers have won nine of the last 10 matchups against Ole Miss. Kermit Davis' squad started the first half full of energy led by freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin who led the team with 13 points at halftime before a knee injury sidelined him in the second half.

Ruffin was able to return to the bench but did not return to the game, and he is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

Every shot was falling for Ole Miss in the first 20 minutes of action on Tuesday night, and the Rebels led the Tigers by 24 with about five minutes left in the first half. LSU's offense, however, got hot and cut the Rebels' lead down to 13 by halftime.

Ruffin was scorching hot against the Tigers and recorded 19 points, three assists and one rebound before leaving the game. The freshman went 2-for-4 from the three-point line and shot 100 percent from the free-throw line.

Coming off the bench, junior forward Luis Rodriguez was second on the team in scoring with 15 points and kept Ole Miss in the game with stellar perimeter defense and shooting. Rodriguez recorded three steals and went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

The Rebel's next game is against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Gainsville. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

