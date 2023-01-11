Ole Miss Remains Winless in SEC, Drops Home Game vs. Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels remained winless in conference play on Tuesday night after dropping an 82-73 game to the Auburn Tigers.

Ole Miss has now lost five-straight games, four of which have come in conference play. As a team, the Rebels shot 44 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three.

Matthew Murrell led the Rebels in scoring with 23 points, and Tye Fagan (13) and Jaemyn Brakefield (12) joined him in double digits.

Despite the losing streak for the Rebels, one bright spot in recent games has been the scoring emergence of Brakefield. He has now scored double-digit points in all four of Ole Miss’ conference games this season.

Overall, the Rebels now sit at 8-8 on the year and 0-4 in the SEC. They will return to the court on Saturday when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in a noon tip-off at the SJB Pavilion.

