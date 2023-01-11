Skip to main content

Ole Miss Remains Winless in SEC, Drops Home Game vs. Auburn

The Rebels held a lead in the first half but could not seal the deal against the Tigers.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels remained winless in conference play on Tuesday night after dropping an 82-73 game to the Auburn Tigers.

Ole Miss has now lost five-straight games, four of which have come in conference play. As a team, the Rebels shot 44 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three. 

Matthew Murrell led the Rebels in scoring with 23 points, and Tye Fagan (13) and Jaemyn Brakefield (12) joined him in double digits.

Despite the losing streak for the Rebels, one bright spot in recent games has been the scoring emergence of Brakefield. He has now scored double-digit points in all four of Ole Miss’ conference games this season.

Overall, the Rebels now sit at 8-8 on the year and 0-4 in the SEC. They will return to the court on Saturday when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in a noon tip-off at the SJB Pavilion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

9CA57D2A-67DF-4775-8FF8-CE65BC35EAC9
Basketball

Ole Miss Remains Winless in SEC, Drops Home Game vs. Auburn

By John Macon Gillespie
Ole Miss Men's Basketball 2
Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 21 Auburn Tigers

By Ben King
USATSI_19742575
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Seeks First SEC Win vs. Auburn

By John Macon Gillespie
Jacob Gonzalez
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Announces Start Times For All 2023 Home Games

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19691583
Football

Ole Miss Football Included in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19465456
Football

Ex-Memphis Tight End Caden Prieskorn Commits to Rebels

By The Grove Report Staff
dawson-knox-bills
Football

WATCH: Former Ole Miss TE Dawson Knox Honors Teammate Damar Hamlin

By Ben King
OleMiss_TexasBowl
Football

Ole Miss Ranked in Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2023 Football Season

By John Macon Gillespie