Ole Miss Women's Basketball Falls to South Dakota in First Round of NCAA Tournament

The Rebels fell victim to the Coyotes on Friday afternoon.

WACO, Texas -- In its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 seasons, Ole Miss fell to South Dakota in the first round on Friday in a 75-61 final from the Ferrell Center.

Rebel head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was pleased that her team reached its goal of making the NCAA Tournament and gave her respect to the Coyotes after the game.

"Kudos to South Dakota," McPhee-McCuin said. "It was their time. They were clearly the more experienced team and looked like it. I am extremely proud of our team. It gives me great joy this program is headed in the right direction."

Ole Miss struggled to slow down South Dakota's 55.8 percent shooting effort from the field in the loss. The Rebels finish the season with 23 wins, including 10 in SEC play for only the second time in program history and its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance.

"We will be back," McPhee-McCuin said. "We will continue to grow."

